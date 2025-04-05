Maaya Rajeshwaran: A Rising Tennis Star Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup
After a stellar run at the WTA Mumbai Open, 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran joins the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 as a reserve player. Eager to transition from the junior circuit, Maaya is eyeing future junior slams while cherishing her international debut.
After a standout performance at the WTA Mumbai Open, young tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran, aged 15, is set to join the Indian squad for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 as a reserve player. The prestigious tournament, organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) with backing from the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), is slated for April 8-12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex.
Maaya expressed her ambitions for the year, emphasizing her goal to participate in junior grand slams while also competing in women's events. "Winning a junior slam is a mid-term goal," she stated, reflecting on her unexpected national attention surge following the Mumbai Open, where she triumphed as a wildcard entrant. "The opportunity was unexpected but incredibly rewarding," she recounted, acknowledging MSLTA and Sunder Iyer for their support.
As a wildcard contender, Maaya showcased her skills against top-tier players, marking a significant transition from junior to women's tennis. Looking forward to representing India in the Billie Jean King Cup, she expressed enthusiasm: "Playing for the Indian women's team is a dream come true. I hope our performance rallies support from fans."
