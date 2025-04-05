Left Menu

Dhoni's Parents Add Gravitas to CSK's Chepauk Encounter

MS Dhoni's parents watched Chennai Super Kings play Delhi Capitals in the IPL, their first game attended since 2008. As speculation about Dhoni's future continues, CSK's coach stated batting decisions depend on Dhoni's health, while CSK currently struggles in the IPL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:45 IST
Dhoni's Parents Add Gravitas to CSK's Chepauk Encounter
match
  • Country:
  • India

MS Dhoni's parents made a rare appearance at an IPL game in Chennai as they watched the Chennai Super Kings play against the Delhi Capitals at Chepauk. It marked their first time attending since their son began his association with CSK in 2008.

While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad assured fans of his readiness to play, Dhoni's potential leadership in Gaikwad's absence had been a topic of rampant speculation. However, Gaikwad confirmed his fitness at the toss, negating a return for Dhoni as on-field captain.

Dhoni's future in the IPL remains uncertain due to fitness concerns, as emphasized by CSK coach Stephen Fleming. With Dhoni's physical condition playing a determining role, his engagement in future matches will be carefully balanced with the team's needs. Despite challenges, Delhi Capitals currently leads the IPL standings, whereas CSK struggles with only one win this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025