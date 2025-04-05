Dhoni's Parents Add Gravitas to CSK's Chepauk Encounter

MS Dhoni's parents made a rare appearance at an IPL game in Chennai as they watched the Chennai Super Kings play against the Delhi Capitals at Chepauk. It marked their first time attending since their son began his association with CSK in 2008.

While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad assured fans of his readiness to play, Dhoni's potential leadership in Gaikwad's absence had been a topic of rampant speculation. However, Gaikwad confirmed his fitness at the toss, negating a return for Dhoni as on-field captain.

Dhoni's future in the IPL remains uncertain due to fitness concerns, as emphasized by CSK coach Stephen Fleming. With Dhoni's physical condition playing a determining role, his engagement in future matches will be carefully balanced with the team's needs. Despite challenges, Delhi Capitals currently leads the IPL standings, whereas CSK struggles with only one win this season.

