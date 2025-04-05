Left Menu

Max Verstappen Secures Pole at Japanese Grand Prix Amid Track Resurfacing Surprises

Max Verstappen claimed the pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix with a record lap time. The Red Bull driver set this achievement in his final qualifying attempt, despite unexpected challenges during the season. With rain forecasted, Verstappen is poised for a strong race performance.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix, setting a lap record of 1:26.983 at Suzuka. It marks his 41st pole, achieved on his final qualifying try amid season challenges. The Red Bull team celebrated the accomplishment as it highlighted their recent car improvements.

Lando Norris of McLaren will join Verstappen at the front for Sunday's race, with teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the second row. Despite McLaren's early dominance this season, Verstappen's performance turned heads, especially given the complexity of the weather forecast predicting rain.

The Dutch driver, a four-time defending champion, has struggled with only two wins in his last 16 races. However, his wet-weather prowess could serve him well if conditions worsen. As teammates and competitors alike compliment his performance, Verstappen remains focused on extending his winning streak and overcoming recent setbacks.

