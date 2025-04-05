KL Rahul Shines in Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Clash

KL Rahul showcased a blend of elegance and power, hitting 77 off just 51 balls as Delhi Capitals set a target of 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Saturday.

Rahul's innings, adorned with six fours and three sixes, was the backbone of DC's total after opting to bat first. Tristan Stubbs added a quick-fire 24, and despite Matheesha Pathirana's superb final over, DC could not accelerate further. Initially, Khaleel Ahmed's impressive bowling brought an early breakthrough, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Despite setbacks, DC surged to 51 runs in the power play due in part to Abhishek Porel's aggressive batting. However, the mid-innings saw key dismissals by Ravindra Jadeja and disciplined bowling from other CSK players, maintaining pressure on DC throughout their innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)