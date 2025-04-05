Left Menu

Golden Glory: Sift Kaur Samra Shines in ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra clinched her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in women's 50m rifle 3-positions with a remarkable comeback. Esha Singh secured silver in Buenos Aires. Sift's victory marked India's first gold at the World Cup, with India achieving three medals in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:17 IST
Golden Glory: Sift Kaur Samra Shines in ISSF World Cup
Sift Kaur Samra
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra delivered a breathtaking performance in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final, earning her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in Buenos Aires.

Sift, 23, from Faridkot, overcame a significant 7.2-point deficit after the Kneeling position to triumph with a final score of 458.6 points, ahead of Germany's Anita Mangold.

Esha Singh also showcased her shooting prowess, securing a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol final. Together, Sift and Esha led India's successful start in the World Cup, yielding three medals in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025