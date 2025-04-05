Golden Glory: Sift Kaur Samra Shines in ISSF World Cup

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra delivered a breathtaking performance in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final, earning her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in Buenos Aires.

Sift, 23, from Faridkot, overcame a significant 7.2-point deficit after the Kneeling position to triumph with a final score of 458.6 points, ahead of Germany's Anita Mangold.

Esha Singh also showcased her shooting prowess, securing a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol final. Together, Sift and Esha led India's successful start in the World Cup, yielding three medals in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)