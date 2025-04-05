Golden Glory: Sift Kaur Samra Shines in ISSF World Cup
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra clinched her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in women's 50m rifle 3-positions with a remarkable comeback. Esha Singh secured silver in Buenos Aires. Sift's victory marked India's first gold at the World Cup, with India achieving three medals in total.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra delivered a breathtaking performance in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions final, earning her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in Buenos Aires.
Sift, 23, from Faridkot, overcame a significant 7.2-point deficit after the Kneeling position to triumph with a final score of 458.6 points, ahead of Germany's Anita Mangold.
Esha Singh also showcased her shooting prowess, securing a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol final. Together, Sift and Esha led India's successful start in the World Cup, yielding three medals in total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement