Rinku Singh Serves Cricket Tales Over Kolkata Biryani on 'Knight Bite'
In a delightful episode of 'Knight Bite,' Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders' star, shared stories from his cricket journey while preparing authentic Kolkata biryani. From school cricket days to international debut nerves, Rinku's personal anecdotes captivated fans during the show, which also featured his culinary skills.
In a charming episode of 'Knight Bite,' Kolkata Knight Riders' power-hitter Rinku Singh divulged insights into his cricketing journey while engaging in the culinary art of preparing authentic Kolkata-style biryani.
The show offered a behind-the-scenes look at the left-handed batter's life beyond the pitch as Singh assisted with creating the aromatic dish, emphasizing the inclusion of its signature potatoes, as highlighted by host Kunal Kapur.
Recalling his initiation into cricket, Rinku fondly spoke of his performance in an inter-school tournament that catalyzed his cricketing aspirations. His nostalgic recollection of scoring 54 runs in just 32 balls marked the inception of his promising career.
Discussing his international debut, Singh candidly expressed his initial jitters, emphasizing the gravity of playing for India and his desire to live up to his dreams.
As the biryani simmered with its enticing spices, Singh showcased his knowledge of Bengali culture by identifying traditional sweets. The episode wrapped with teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali, who praised Singh's culinary prowess, sharing a meal to celebrate the camaraderie and passion that define the Knight Riders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
