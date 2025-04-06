Left Menu

Rinku Singh Serves Cricket Tales Over Kolkata Biryani on 'Knight Bite'

In a delightful episode of 'Knight Bite,' Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders' star, shared stories from his cricket journey while preparing authentic Kolkata biryani. From school cricket days to international debut nerves, Rinku's personal anecdotes captivated fans during the show, which also featured his culinary skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:48 IST
Rinku Singh Serves Cricket Tales Over Kolkata Biryani on 'Knight Bite'
Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, and Rinku Singh (Photo: KKR Knight Club). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charming episode of 'Knight Bite,' Kolkata Knight Riders' power-hitter Rinku Singh divulged insights into his cricketing journey while engaging in the culinary art of preparing authentic Kolkata-style biryani.

The show offered a behind-the-scenes look at the left-handed batter's life beyond the pitch as Singh assisted with creating the aromatic dish, emphasizing the inclusion of its signature potatoes, as highlighted by host Kunal Kapur.

Recalling his initiation into cricket, Rinku fondly spoke of his performance in an inter-school tournament that catalyzed his cricketing aspirations. His nostalgic recollection of scoring 54 runs in just 32 balls marked the inception of his promising career.

Discussing his international debut, Singh candidly expressed his initial jitters, emphasizing the gravity of playing for India and his desire to live up to his dreams.

As the biryani simmered with its enticing spices, Singh showcased his knowledge of Bengali culture by identifying traditional sweets. The episode wrapped with teammates Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali, who praised Singh's culinary prowess, sharing a meal to celebrate the camaraderie and passion that define the Knight Riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025