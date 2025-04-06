Jasprit Bumrah's Triumphant Return Boosts Mumbai Indians and National Hopes

In a moment that brought joy to cricket enthusiasts, Jasprit Bumrah returned to the nets for the first time since January, symbolizing a major strength boost for the Mumbai Indians. The dramatic scene unfolded as Kieron Pollard humorously lifted Bumrah on his shoulders before the pacer displayed some left-arm spin mastery.

The return of the ace bowler was confirmed by Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene, bringing elation to fans nationwide as they prepare for the team's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This development also raises hopes for his participation in India's tour of England in June.

Bumrah's fitness will be closely monitored during the IPL as the team management is keen to manage his workload effectively. His presence against star batter Virat Kohli is highly anticipated, even as Kohli was notably absent from the RCB nets. Cricket fans eagerly await this clash at the Wankhede.

(With inputs from agencies.)