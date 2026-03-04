Northern Europe Preps for Cross-Border Civilian Evacuations Amid Crisis Concerns

In response to potential military conflicts, ten northern European nations have jointly committed to planning cross-border civilian evacuations, referencing lessons from Ukraine's ongoing struggles, according to Sweden.

NATO countries such as Germany and Poland, among others, are coordinating efforts to ensure safe transport and manage border controls should conflict arise with Russia.

The initiative also prioritizes the reception and protection of vulnerable groups, acknowledging the significant displacement of people from Ukraine since 2022's escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)