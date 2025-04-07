UConn Huskies Dominate for Record 12th NCAA Women's Title
UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59 to win their 12th NCAA women's championship, their first since 2016. Freshman Sarah Strong and guard Azzi Fudd each scored 24 points. Paige Bueckers achieved her dream of a collegiate title in her final game, marking a landmark moment for the team and coach Geno Auriemma.
In a commanding performance, UConn's women's basketball team claimed its record 12th NCAA national championship by defeating defending champions South Carolina 82-59, ending a seven-year title drought.
UConn's young stars shone, with freshman Sarah Strong delivering a double-double and Azzi Fudd matching her with 24 points. Their efforts overwhelmed the Gamecocks, whose defense faltered under pressure.
The victory provided a poignant moment for famed guard Paige Bueckers, potentially the first pick in the next WNBA Draft, as she achieved her long-desired collegiate title in her final game, underscoring coach Geno Auriemma's enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
