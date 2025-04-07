Left Menu

UConn Huskies Dominate for Record 12th NCAA Women's Title

UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59 to win their 12th NCAA women's championship, their first since 2016. Freshman Sarah Strong and guard Azzi Fudd each scored 24 points. Paige Bueckers achieved her dream of a collegiate title in her final game, marking a landmark moment for the team and coach Geno Auriemma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:59 IST
UConn Huskies Dominate for Record 12th NCAA Women's Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding performance, UConn's women's basketball team claimed its record 12th NCAA national championship by defeating defending champions South Carolina 82-59, ending a seven-year title drought.

UConn's young stars shone, with freshman Sarah Strong delivering a double-double and Azzi Fudd matching her with 24 points. Their efforts overwhelmed the Gamecocks, whose defense faltered under pressure.

The victory provided a poignant moment for famed guard Paige Bueckers, potentially the first pick in the next WNBA Draft, as she achieved her long-desired collegiate title in her final game, underscoring coach Geno Auriemma's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025