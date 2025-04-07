Liam Lawson: Fighting for Formula One Redemption

Liam Lawson's fortnight in Formula One has been challenging, culminating in a 17th-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix. Amid speculations of his Racing Bulls teammate's potential promotion to Red Bull, Lawson faces a crucial period in his young career.

At just 23, the New Zealander experienced early turmoil after being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull. Despite outqualifying Tsunoda on Saturday, Lawson's race performance faltered due to a mistake on the opening lap. With overtaking opportunities limited, his team's strategy to extend his stint didn't pay off, leaving him in 17th place.

Though Lawson shows signs of improvement, evidenced by qualifying for the second session at Suzuka, he acknowledges the need for better performances. French rookie Isack Hadjar's impressive debut adds pressure, as Lawson aims for a strong return in the upcoming Bahrain race to keep his Formula One dreams alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)