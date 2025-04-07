Badminton Coach Arrested in Shocking Teen Abuse Case
A badminton coach has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old trainee. The incident was discovered after the victim's grandmother found nude photos sent from her phone. The coach had reportedly abused the girl multiple times during training. A case under the POCSO Act has been filed.
A badminton coach has been apprehended after being accused of raping a 16-year-old girl he was coaching, according to police reports.
The case unfolded when the victim's grandmother discovered that explicit images had been sent from her phone, prompting an investigation that led to the revelation of repeated abuse.
Authorities filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further interrogation revealed incriminating evidence on the coach's phone, including photos of other potential victims.
