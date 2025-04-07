Dhoni's Challenge: Chennai Super Kings Struggle in IPL's Critical Moments
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dwindling performance in the final overs is a looming challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they prepare to face Punjab Kings. The formidable aura of 'Brand Dhoni' persists despite the team's struggles, raising questions about direction and leadership as CSK seeks to revamp its lineup.
Chennai Super Kings must address the issue of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's lack of firepower in the game's critical final overs as they prepare for their IPL clash with Punjab Kings.
CSK finds itself grappling with multiple defeats this season, placing the team in a precarious position. The steadfast image of Dhoni, now in his 18th IPL season, still garners respect, even as the team's inefficiencies come to light.
While Dhoni remains a fan favorite, the team's struggles underscore the need for strategic changes and revitalized leadership. Fellow players and balance within CSK's lineup will prove crucial as they face Punjab Kings, who appear more cohesive on paper.
(With inputs from agencies.)
