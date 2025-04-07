Basit Ali Calls for Pakistan Cricket Overhaul Post-New Zealand Whitewash

In the wake of Pakistan's devastating ODI series defeat in New Zealand, former cricketer Basit Ali has called for the resignation of the country's entire cricket selection committee. Pakistan, after being eliminated during the Champions Trophy group stage, faced a fresh setback in the limited overs format, losing their T20I and ODI series in New Zealand.

The team, which fielded a mix of young talents and seasoned players, including the returning stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, was unable to offset the power of a rejuvenated New Zealand squad led by Michael Bracewell. Basit's criticism extends to the selectors Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema, whom he accused of failing to understand team dynamics.

Undeterred by the struggles, Basit Ali also proposed a strategic move for future competitions. He advised Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi to host a T10 tournament aimed at boosting cricketers' power-hitting capabilities. According to Basit, key players including Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, and Abdullah Shafique must develop stronger hitting skills to compete globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)