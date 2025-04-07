Dan Biggar: A Rugby Legacy Concludes
Dan Biggar, former Wales and Lions flyhalf, announces retirement after an 18-year career. With his retirement, the 35-year-old concludes a storied journey, having earned 112 caps, over 600 points, and three Six Nations titles for Wales. Biggar currently plays for Toulon and appreciates his lifelong rugby journey.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Veteran flyhalf Dan Biggar, who has served Wales and the British & Irish Lions with distinction, has declared his retirement will occur at the season's conclusion, ending an impressive 18-year career on the field.
Biggar, now 35, debuted for Wales in 2008. Since then, he has worn the national jersey 112 times, scoring over 600 points and contributing to three Six Nations victories, including a Grand Slam.
Presently a member of Toulon in France, Biggar shared via social media that his choice to retire was made intuitively. He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities rugby provided him, fulfilling dreams he held since he was a child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dan Biggar
- rugby
- Wales
- British & Irish Lions
- Six Nations
- Toulon
- retirement
- flyhalf
- career
- athlete
ALSO READ
Sujata R Karthikeyan Seeks Voluntary Retirement Amid Political Shifts
Sujata R Karthikeyan Takes Voluntary Retirement Amid Political Shifts
BJP dismisses retirement claims: Modi's future decided by the people
Unified Pension Scheme: A New Hope for Retirement Security
France's Rising Star: Louis Bielle-Biarrey Dominates Six Nations