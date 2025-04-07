Dan Biggar: A Rugby Legacy Concludes

Veteran flyhalf Dan Biggar, who has served Wales and the British & Irish Lions with distinction, has declared his retirement will occur at the season's conclusion, ending an impressive 18-year career on the field.

Biggar, now 35, debuted for Wales in 2008. Since then, he has worn the national jersey 112 times, scoring over 600 points and contributing to three Six Nations victories, including a Grand Slam.

Presently a member of Toulon in France, Biggar shared via social media that his choice to retire was made intuitively. He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities rugby provided him, fulfilling dreams he held since he was a child.

