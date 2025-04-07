Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Dream Sports Championship Finals Set to Ignite Goa

The Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals are set to begin on April 8 in Goa, featuring boys' and girls' competitions. The tournament will culminate with the grand finale on April 15. Eight teams will compete in each category, promising an exhilarating week of football action.

Players participating in Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 (Photo:: Dream Sports Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 National Finals is about to ignite the football fever in Goa, beginning April 8. As announced by the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), this premier event will witness eight boys' and eight girls' teams battle for supremacy on the renowned Goan fields.

This year's tournament marks a milestone with the introduction of a girls' category for the first time, further promoting gender inclusivity within the sport. Among the boys' teams, top contenders like Reliance Foundation Young Champs and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will set the stage for a series of exhilarating matches spread across iconic venues including the SAG Benaulim Football Ground.

The girls' matches kick off on April 9 and will feature state teams nominated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). With teams like Kerala and Rajasthan in the fray, the national finals promise to be a showcase of emerging talent and relentless competition, culminating on April 15 with the grand finale at Raia Football Ground.

