How Rishabh Pant Found Resilience in Adversity

Rishabh Pant, the flamboyant cricketer, owes his recovery from a horrific car crash to sage advice from Ashish Nehra. The former Indian seamer's counsel to 'stay happy' became a guiding principle for Pant during trying times.

The accident, which occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022, left Pant with severe injuries. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Nehra's words helped him endure a long rehabilitation journey, allowing him to make a successful return to professional cricket.

Pant's ordeal has transformed his outlook on life and sports. Stressing on gratitude and simplicity, he now embraces a philosophy of trusting one's instincts, prioritizing team unity, and constantly pushing boundaries, even in adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)