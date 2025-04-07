Left Menu

How Rishabh Pant Found Resilience in Adversity

Rishabh Pant credits the guidance of Ashish Nehra for his recovery post a devastating car accident. Pant reflects on how Nehra's advice to 'stay happy' has been instrumental in his healing process. Post-recovery, Pant redefined success and leadership, focusing on resilience and simplicity in both life and cricket.

Rishabh Pant, the flamboyant cricketer, owes his recovery from a horrific car crash to sage advice from Ashish Nehra. The former Indian seamer's counsel to 'stay happy' became a guiding principle for Pant during trying times.

The accident, which occurred on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30, 2022, left Pant with severe injuries. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Nehra's words helped him endure a long rehabilitation journey, allowing him to make a successful return to professional cricket.

Pant's ordeal has transformed his outlook on life and sports. Stressing on gratitude and simplicity, he now embraces a philosophy of trusting one's instincts, prioritizing team unity, and constantly pushing boundaries, even in adversity.

