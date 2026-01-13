UBS Leadership Transition: Ermotti to Exit by 2027

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is reportedly planning to retire by mid-2027 after completing the integration of Credit Suisse, sources informed Reuters. His anticipated departure follows his commitment to conclude the merger by 2026. UBS has not commented on these reports.

The leadership transition comes as UBS shares surged roughly 30% over the past year, fueled by positive investor sentiment in European banks and potential easing of Swiss capital rules. Current contenders for Ermotti's position include Aleksandar Ivanovic, Robert Karofsky, and Iqbal Khan.

UBS's successful acquisition of Credit Suisse and strategic management have reshaped its trajectory, increasing its share value over twofold since the takeover announcement. Despite facing regulatory challenges, UBS remains steadfast in its aim to operate out of Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)