Phantom Stars Shine: Clinch Inaugural TTSL Maharashtra Title

Phantom Stars emerged as the champions of the inaugural Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra, showcasing their dominance by winning every matchup throughout the league. The final saw Phantom Stars defeating PBG Pune Jaguars with a decisive 14-8 victory, crowning them the undisputed winners.

In addition to intense competition, TTSL highlighted the next generation of table tennis stars in Maharashtra. Teenagers Divyanshi Bhowmick of PBG Pune Jaguars and Prateek Tulsani from Mumbai Mozartt were awarded Best Women's and Men's Players, as per the TTSL announcement. A total prize pool of Rs 6.25 lakh added to the competitive edge of the four-day event.

Phantom Stars' path to triumph was marked by a tough semifinal against Century Warriors. Despite setbacks, stellar performances from team members like Deepit Patil and Arnav Kshirsagar propelled them to victory. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mozartt demonstrated resilience by clinching third place, recovering from initial losses to ultimately defeat their opponents dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)