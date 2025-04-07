Excitement Builds for Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Tournament Fixtures Announced

The much-anticipated Kalinga Super Cup 2025 fixtures have been announced, promising a thrilling tournament set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from April 20 to May 3. The competition will feature 16 clubs, including 13 from the Indian Super League and three from the I-League, battling it out in a single-elimination format.

All matches will be hosted at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, providing a vibrant backdrop for the event. The ISL clubs earned their seeds for the round of 16 based on their final league positions in the 2024-25 season, ensuring high-stakes matches from the get-go. Three I-League clubs—Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Gokulam Kerala FC—will compete against top ISL teams through an exciting draw.

The tournament kicks off with the round of 16 on April 20, culminating in a grand final on May 3. In the event of ties in regulation time in all stages, a penalty shoot-out is the decider, aside from the final, which allows for extra time. The champion will gain a coveted spot in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round.

(With inputs from agencies.)