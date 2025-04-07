Left Menu

Dempo SC's Stunning Comeback Crushes Gokulam Kerala's Title Dreams

Dempo SC made an incredible comeback to defeat Gokulam Kerala 4-3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium. Thabiso Brown's hat-trick wasn't enough for Gokulam, needing other results to claim the title. Cristian Damian Perez's last-minute goal sealed the win for Dempo in a thrilling match that shattered Gokulam's championship hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST
Dempo SC's Stunning Comeback Crushes Gokulam Kerala's Title Dreams
Gokulam Kerala and Dempo SC in action during I-League 2024-25 (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dempo SC staged a remarkable rally to triumph over Gokulam Kerala 4-3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, despite being two goals behind early in the match on Sunday. The thrilling encounter culminated in Cristian Damian Perez's injury-time winner, ruining Gokulam's bid for the championship title.

Gokulam Kerala had the perfect start with Thabiso Brown's early double goals giving them a commanding lead. They appeared dominant, especially when Real Kashmir's score against Churchill further strengthened their title ambitions. Despite the bright prospects, a tenacious Dempo side leveled the scores by half-time through goals by Cristian Perez and Kapil Hoble.

The second half saw Dempo capitalizing on a numerical advantage after Gokulam's Mashoor Shereef saw red. Didier Brossou and Perez ensured Dempo overcame Thabiso Brown's hat-trick for Gokulam. The match concluded with Dempo sealing a remarkable defeat of the title-hopefuls, ending Gokulam's dreams in dramatic fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025