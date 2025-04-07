Dempo SC's Stunning Comeback Crushes Gokulam Kerala's Title Dreams

Dempo SC staged a remarkable rally to triumph over Gokulam Kerala 4-3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, despite being two goals behind early in the match on Sunday. The thrilling encounter culminated in Cristian Damian Perez's injury-time winner, ruining Gokulam's bid for the championship title.

Gokulam Kerala had the perfect start with Thabiso Brown's early double goals giving them a commanding lead. They appeared dominant, especially when Real Kashmir's score against Churchill further strengthened their title ambitions. Despite the bright prospects, a tenacious Dempo side leveled the scores by half-time through goals by Cristian Perez and Kapil Hoble.

The second half saw Dempo capitalizing on a numerical advantage after Gokulam's Mashoor Shereef saw red. Didier Brossou and Perez ensured Dempo overcame Thabiso Brown's hat-trick for Gokulam. The match concluded with Dempo sealing a remarkable defeat of the title-hopefuls, ending Gokulam's dreams in dramatic fashion.

