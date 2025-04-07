Thrilling Showdown: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

The Indian Premier League witnessed a thrilling encounter on Monday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against Mumbai Indians. Standout innings included Virat Kohli's impressive 67 runs.

Despite some early setbacks, Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 221 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Rajat Patidar also contributed significantly with a 64-run knock.

On the bowling front, Mumbai's Trent Boult showcased his prowess, taking two crucial wickets. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed economic bowling but went wicketless in his 4-over spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)