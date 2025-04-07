Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in IPL

The scoreboard details the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Key performers for Bengaluru included Virat Kohli with 67 runs, while Trent Boult claimed two wickets for Mumbai. The match ended with Bengaluru scoring 221 for 5 wickets, setting a high target for Mumbai.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:31 IST
The Indian Premier League witnessed a thrilling encounter on Monday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against Mumbai Indians. Standout innings included Virat Kohli's impressive 67 runs.

Despite some early setbacks, Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 221 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Rajat Patidar also contributed significantly with a 64-run knock.

On the bowling front, Mumbai's Trent Boult showcased his prowess, taking two crucial wickets. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed economic bowling but went wicketless in his 4-over spell.

