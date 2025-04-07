Thrilling Showdown: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians in IPL
The scoreboard details the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Key performers for Bengaluru included Virat Kohli with 67 runs, while Trent Boult claimed two wickets for Mumbai. The match ended with Bengaluru scoring 221 for 5 wickets, setting a high target for Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Premier League witnessed a thrilling encounter on Monday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced off against Mumbai Indians. Standout innings included Virat Kohli's impressive 67 runs.
Despite some early setbacks, Bengaluru posted a formidable total of 221 for 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Rajat Patidar also contributed significantly with a 64-run knock.
On the bowling front, Mumbai's Trent Boult showcased his prowess, taking two crucial wickets. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed economic bowling but went wicketless in his 4-over spell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
