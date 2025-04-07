Spanish League Challenges Ruling on Barcelona's Player Registrations

In a recent development, the Spanish league has lodged an appeal against a ruling made by Spain's sports authority that allowed FC Barcelona to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This decision comes after an earlier move by the authority to permit their registration despite not meeting financial deadlines.

Barcelona was initially denied the registration of these players due to missing financial compliance deadlines, as communicated by both the league and the Spanish federation. However, last week, the sports authority intervened with a provisional decision favoring the club, enabling Olmo and Víctor to join the squad.

Currently, there is no set timeline for when the league's appeal, filed on Monday, will be addressed. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between financial regulation bodies and clubs within Spain's football landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)