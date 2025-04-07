Left Menu

Spanish League Challenges Ruling on Barcelona's Player Registrations

The Spanish league has submitted an appeal against the decision by Spain's sports authority that permitted Barcelona to keep Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor despite financial compliance issues. The sports authority had intervened with a provisional ruling allowing the players' registrations, which the league and federation had originally denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST
Spanish League Challenges Ruling on Barcelona's Player Registrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a recent development, the Spanish league has lodged an appeal against a ruling made by Spain's sports authority that allowed FC Barcelona to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This decision comes after an earlier move by the authority to permit their registration despite not meeting financial deadlines.

Barcelona was initially denied the registration of these players due to missing financial compliance deadlines, as communicated by both the league and the Spanish federation. However, last week, the sports authority intervened with a provisional decision favoring the club, enabling Olmo and Víctor to join the squad.

Currently, there is no set timeline for when the league's appeal, filed on Monday, will be addressed. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between financial regulation bodies and clubs within Spain's football landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025