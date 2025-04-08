Raj Patel's Leadership Spurs RCB to Triumphant Start in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have surged into the IPL 2025 spotlight under the fresh leadership of skipper Rajat Patidar. With notable victories over elite teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians on foreign soil, RCB's transformation this season is garnering widespread acclaim. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently praised Patidar's grounded leadership style and the supportive atmosphere he's fostered within the team.

Gavaskar, speaking on JioHotstar, commended Patidar for his liberated approach as captain, noting the benefit of having seasoned players like Dinesh Karthik around. He highlighted Karthik's crucial mentorship role, saying, "Even on his off days, DK spends time with younger players, imparting guidance and advice." Patidar himself has matched leadership with performance, amassing 161 runs from four matches, including two half-centuries, and providing steadiness to RCB's batting lineup.

With RCB still in pursuit of their first IPL title, Patidar's composed demeanor appears to resonate well with a team that understands what it takes to win. The team is third in the league, with three wins and one loss, and fans are hopeful this could be their year. On the field, RCB showcased their prowess against Mumbai Indians, posting 221/5, aided by Patidar and Jitesh Sharma's explosive partnership. Even as Mumbai Indians mounted a fierce run-chase, RCB's bowlers seized pivotal wickets, securing a 12-run win and affirming their position as serious title contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)