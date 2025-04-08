Left Menu

Manchester United's Historic Asia Tour Boosts Revenue

Manchester United will embark on their first postseason Asia tour after the Premier League concludes. This tour, covering games in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, aims to increase revenue and directly engage with Asian fans. It follows other global tours and aligns with cost-saving strategies amidst financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:58 IST
Manchester United's Historic Asia Tour Boosts Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bid to bolster club finances, Manchester United is set to embark on an unprecedented postseason tour of Asia. This initiative comes as the team plans to travel to Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong following their final Premier League encounter against Aston Villa.

Scheduled for late May, including potential participation in the Europa League final, the tour is seen as a critical opportunity to engage with the club's vast fan base in Asia and strengthen ties with commercial partners. Manchester United's CEO, Omar Berrada, emphasized the significance of these fixtures in generating vital additional revenue.

The announcement of the tour occurs at a time when concerns about player workload are heightening due to congested schedules. Despite these challenges, the club remains committed to international outreach. Cost-saving measures and ticket price adjustments reflect ongoing attempts to address financial strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025