Cricket Stars Nominated: Iyer, Ravindra, and Duffy Shine in March Showdowns

Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, and Jacob Duffy are contenders for the ICC Player of the Month award. Iyer's pivotal performances led India to a Champions Trophy win. Ravindra's stellar batting boosted New Zealand, while Duffy's bowling feat dominated Pakistan in T20Is. Their combined excellence highlights their cricketing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:43 IST
Shreyas Iyer of India, Rachin Ravindra, and Jacob Duffy from New Zealand have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for March. Iyer played a crucial role in India's triumph at the Champions Trophy, contributing significantly with the bat.

With 243 runs scored over five matches, including two half-centuries, Iyer's performance was instrumental in securing India's victory. Meanwhile, Ravindra topped the batting charts, amassing 263 runs, with two centuries, and showcasing his all-round abilities.

Duffy led New Zealand's bowling attack in the T20I series against Pakistan, claiming an impressive 13 wickets. His remarkable performances, alongside Iyer and Ravindra's, have placed them in the limelight, showcasing their exceptional talents on the cricket field.

