RCB Triumphs Over MI: A Promising Season Ahead

Ambati Rayadu praises RCB's strategic gameplay as they defeat MI, highlighting their strong combination compared to struggling teams. Despite past criticism, RCB shows potential with significant wins, including a record-breaking victory at Wankhede Stadium. Key performances powered their 12-run win, marking a successful season start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:41 IST
RCB Triumphs Over MI: A Promising Season Ahead
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayadu has commended the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their impressive victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). Rayadu, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, emphasized his appreciation for RCB's strategic gameplay and suggested this could be the year they secure the title.

Rayadu noted that RCB has a well-organized team structure, unlike other franchises struggling with their combinations. He mentioned that teams like Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also demonstrate similar organizational strength. His remarks came following RCB's landmark win at Wankhede Stadium, their first in a decade against MI.

The match saw significant performances as RCB posted a formidable total of 221/5, with standout contributions from captain Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli. MI's chase was thwarted by timely wickets from RCB's bowlers, securing a 12-run win and reinforcing RCB's potential dominance this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

