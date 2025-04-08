Left Menu

Indian Wushu Triumph: Mukesh Choudhary Shines at Sanda World Cup

Indian wushu athlete Mukesh Choudhary claims the 75kg gold at the 10th Sanda World Cup. India’s six-member team excels, with five others reaching the finals. Highlights include Kushal and Chavvi's victories. Strong performances across various weight categories underscore India's dominance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jiangyin | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:20 IST
Indian Wushu Triumph: Mukesh Choudhary Shines at Sanda World Cup
Mukesh Choudhary
  • Country:
  • China

Indian wushu athlete Mukesh Choudhary made headlines by securing the gold medal in the 75kg category at the 10th Sanda World Cup.

The Indian contingent, comprising six formidable competitors, has showcased outstanding prowess, leading to five members advancing to the finals. Choudhary's remarkable win came after defeating his French adversary.

Other notable performances include Kushal's triumph over Yemen in the 48kg category and Chavvi's impressive victory against her Portuguese opponent, positioning India strongly for a promising finish in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

