Indian Wushu Triumph: Mukesh Choudhary Shines at Sanda World Cup

Indian wushu athlete Mukesh Choudhary made headlines by securing the gold medal in the 75kg category at the 10th Sanda World Cup.

The Indian contingent, comprising six formidable competitors, has showcased outstanding prowess, leading to five members advancing to the finals. Choudhary's remarkable win came after defeating his French adversary.

Other notable performances include Kushal's triumph over Yemen in the 48kg category and Chavvi's impressive victory against her Portuguese opponent, positioning India strongly for a promising finish in the tournament.

