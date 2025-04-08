Triumphant Victory for India at the 10th Sanda World Cup
Indian wushu star Mukesh Choudhary shines by winning the 75kg gold at the 10th Sanda World Cup, leading a successful campaign for India with five other athletes advancing to the finals in various categories, demonstrating stellar skill and determination against top global competitors.
Mukesh Choudhary, a standout wushu player from India, secured a gold medal in the 75kg category at the 10th Sanda World Cup, showcasing his extraordinary skill against a formidable French opponent.
The Indian team, comprising a total of six athletes, has shown impressive prowess, with five other members advancing to the finals in their respective weight divisions.
Notable performances include Kushal's advancement in the 48kg category and Ravi Panchal's technical win in the 65kg category, alongside Anuj Kumar and Rajat Charak poised for finals in their weight classes, and Chavvi making her mark in the women's 48kg division.
