Rory McIlroy: Chasing the Green Jacket Dream

Rory McIlroy is determined to pursue his elusive Green Jacket, representing the career Grand Slam in golf. Overcoming past disappointments, he remains focused on the tournament ahead. McIlroy, in top form, is working to avoid distraction and expects his recent elbow issue won't impact his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:32 IST
Rory McIlroy, the prolific Northern Irish golfer, is once again pursuing the elusive Green Jacket at the Masters, undaunted by years of heartbreak. Despite past disappointments, McIlroy, 35, is determined to complete the career Grand Slam.

Arriving in perhaps the best form of his career, buoyed by two victories in 2025, McIlroy is keen to stay focused and evade the looming narrative of becoming the sixth golfer to achieve the Grand Slam. Off the course, McIlroy is attempting to block distractions by indulging in Netflix series and reading novels.

Despite dealing with a right elbow issue in Houston, McIlroy assures it will not affect his Masters performance. With seven top-10 finishes at Augusta National since 2011, he remains optimistic about his chances of realizing his Masters dream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

