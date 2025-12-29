Tiger Woods: The Swing That Transformed Golf

Tiger Woods' upcoming 50th birthday serves as a poignant milestone in his illustrious career. While his unique skill set left fellow golfers in awe, his journey has not been without obstacles. Multiple surgeries and a tragic car crash have staggered his play, significantly reducing his tournament participations in recent years.

Woods won 15 major championships and redefined the sport, becoming a cultural phenomenon. He made golf appealing to a younger audience and elevated prize winnings across the board. Leaders in the sport, such as Scottie Scheffler and Tom Lehman, attest to Woods' unmatched ability to not only meet expectations but exceed them.

Despite not playing this year due to injuries, his impact remains potent. Serving on the PGA Tour policy board, Woods' legacy extends off the course as he continues to shape the tour's future. As Tiger Woods celebrates this milestone, the world looks back in reverence at a career that changed the landscape of golf entirely.

