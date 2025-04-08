Left Menu

India Battles Hard but New Zealand Prevails in Billie Jean King Cup Opener

India began their Billie Jean King Cup campaign against New Zealand with an early lead courtesy of Shrivalli Bhamidipaty's dominant win. However, New Zealand came back strong, winning both subsequent matches to secure the tie 2-1. The event was ceremoniously inaugurated, and India is set to face Thailand next.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty in action during Billie Jean King Cup (Image: MSLTA media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India launched their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 campaign with an engaging encounter against New Zealand at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, Pune. The day started promisingly for the hosts as dynamic talent Shrivalli Bhamidipaty secured a decisive victory against Aishi Das, showcasing impressive skill and stamina.

The momentum, however, shifted in favor of New Zealand during the ensuing matches. In the second singles clash, Sahaja Yamalapalli faced the seasoned Lulu Sun. Despite a valiant effort, Yamalapalli could not overcome Sun's strategic play, resulting in a 6-3, 6-3 defeat, leveling the score at 1-1.

The decisive doubles match saw India's experienced pair, Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare, pitted against Lulu Sun and Monique Barry. Despite their spirited attempts under challenging conditions, the Indian duo succumbed to a 6-3, 6-4 loss. The tournament's grand inauguration by former Fed Cup players and dignitaries was a highlight, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship as India sets sights on their next match against Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

