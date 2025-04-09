Sweden's Aberg Praises Masters' Technology Ban, Embraces Retro Tradition

Sweden's rising golf star Ludvig Aberg has lauded the strict ban on cell phones at the prestigious Masters' Tournament, a feature that he believes enhances the experience for both players and fans. The traditional atmosphere is a hallmark of Augusta National and is preserved by prohibitive technology policies.

The Masters enforces a tradition-heavy environment, removing those with mobile devices and enhancing spectator engagement. As Aberg, who impressively finished second during his debut last year, notes, spectators seem more attentive and invested without the distraction of their phones, making each interaction more meaningful.

Despite the absence of modern conveniences such as electronic scoreboards, Aberg finds value in these old-school elements. Last year, he nearly joined legends like Gene Sarazen and Fuzzy Zoeller as a first-time winner. Reflecting on his experience, Aberg expresses hope for future successes at one of golf's most storied events.

