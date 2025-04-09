Left Menu

Sweden's Aberg Praises Masters' Technology Ban, Embraces Retro Tradition

Ludvig Aberg appreciates the traditional atmosphere of the Masters' Tournament, highlighted by its strict rules against cell phones and electronic scoreboards. The absence of technology allows players and fans to engage more deeply with the sport. Aberg reflects on his near victory as a first-time participant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:02 IST
Sweden's Aberg Praises Masters' Technology Ban, Embraces Retro Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's rising golf star Ludvig Aberg has lauded the strict ban on cell phones at the prestigious Masters' Tournament, a feature that he believes enhances the experience for both players and fans. The traditional atmosphere is a hallmark of Augusta National and is preserved by prohibitive technology policies.

The Masters enforces a tradition-heavy environment, removing those with mobile devices and enhancing spectator engagement. As Aberg, who impressively finished second during his debut last year, notes, spectators seem more attentive and invested without the distraction of their phones, making each interaction more meaningful.

Despite the absence of modern conveniences such as electronic scoreboards, Aberg finds value in these old-school elements. Last year, he nearly joined legends like Gene Sarazen and Fuzzy Zoeller as a first-time winner. Reflecting on his experience, Aberg expresses hope for future successes at one of golf's most storied events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025