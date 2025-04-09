Left Menu

Jason Day's Fashion Evolution at The Masters: A Subtle Shift

Jason Day, once known for his bold fashion choices at The Masters, will sport a more reserved look this year at Augusta National. This change comes following requests from tournament organizers. While Day previously showcased eye-catching ensembles, he now adheres to a more traditional dress code.

Jason Day, the renowned Australian golfer and former world number one, has modified his outfit choices for The Masters, opting for a more subdued look. Last year's ensembles, which turned heads, were deemed too bold by Augusta National, prompting the request for a more traditional appearance.

Day, who recently transitioned from Nike to Malbon Golf, had initially prepared a series of striking outfits for this major event. However, upon Augusta National's recommendation, he adjusted his wardrobe to adhere to the tournament's expectations, as he acknowledged in a recent practice round with fellow golfers.

Having once sported bold blue pants and a notable sweater vest, the veteran golfer explained that he appreciates the rationale behind the request and is focused on the competition. Day expressed his understanding of the balance between personal style and the professional atmosphere of the tournament.

