Virat Kohli Reflects on IPL Debut and Journey to Stardom

Virat Kohli reminisces about his IPL debut in 2008 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, expressing awe at meeting legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. Despite early struggles, Kohli’s game elevated with time, finding consistency by 2011. Kohli shares insights on overcoming pressure and evolving in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:52 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket icon Virat Kohli recently reflected on his first appearance in the Indian Premier League in 2008, where he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a heartfelt remembrance, Kohli admitted being in awe upon meeting cricket legends Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, describing the experience as surreal.

The star batsman, who is one of the rare players to have maintained allegiance to a single franchise, recalled the overwhelming pressure to prove himself amidst these stalwarts, acknowledging that his initial performances were inconsistent. Kohli debuted in a match overshadowed by Brendon McCullum's explosive innings, but he struggled to make a significant impact early on.

Kohli recounted how the early years were challenging due to limited opportunities in the top order. However, as he adapted to the league's format, he started to find his rhythm, especially from 2009 onwards, which set the stage for his eventual success by regularly batting at number three from 2011. His journey, filled with moments of reflection and determination, exemplifies the evolution of a cricketer into a legend.

