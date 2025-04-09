Left Menu

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024: Dramatic Twists and Historic Wins at Sakhir

The Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit is the fourth race of the 2024 Formula One season. Max Verstappen took victory for Red Bull, setting the fastest lap. The race started amid crosswinds and tire challenges, with important performances by Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Lando Norris.

Updated: 09-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir circuit, a pivotal event in the 2024 Formula One season, saw an exhilarating performance by Max Verstappen who clinched the win for Red Bull, setting a notable lap time of 1:32.608.

Lewis Hamilton, with five wins at Sakhir, remains a formidable competitor, showcasing years of strategic excellence alongside other seasoned champions like Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc.

The challenging track conditions, known for heavy braking and crosswinds, added layers of complexity. This year's event also marked impactful performances by drivers including Lando Norris, who currently leads the championship standings.

