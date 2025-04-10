Left Menu

Raphinha and Lewandowski Propel Barcelona to Dominant Victory

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski led Barcelona to a 4-0 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals. Lewandowski scored twice, Raphinha added one and assisted another, and Lamine Yamal completed the scoring. The Catalan club is poised to reach semifinals for the first time since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:40 IST
Raphinha and Lewandowski Propel Barcelona to Dominant Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona demonstrated their prowess with a resounding 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals, thanks to impressive performances from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, scoring twice, and Raphinha, with a goal and an assist, delivered a striking performance that leaves Barcelona in a promising position heading into the return leg next Tuesday at Dortmund.

Lamine Yamal added to the scoreline, ensuring the Catalans' dominance against the German side. Despite the commanding win, cautious optimism prevails as Barcelona prepares for the return match to secure their spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025