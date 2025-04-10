Raphinha and Lewandowski Propel Barcelona to Dominant Victory

Barcelona demonstrated their prowess with a resounding 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals, thanks to impressive performances from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, scoring twice, and Raphinha, with a goal and an assist, delivered a striking performance that leaves Barcelona in a promising position heading into the return leg next Tuesday at Dortmund.

Lamine Yamal added to the scoreline, ensuring the Catalans' dominance against the German side. Despite the commanding win, cautious optimism prevails as Barcelona prepares for the return match to secure their spot in the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

