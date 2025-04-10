Anticipation Builds: Masters Tournament Tees Off in Augusta

As the golf world turns its eyes to Augusta National, anticipation for the Masters Tournament is at an all-time high. Known for its storied traditions, the event is poised to deliver another year of excitement and competition.

Among the contenders, Rory McIlroy is determined to add the elusive green jacket to his collection, completing his career Grand Slam. Meanwhile, top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, battling pollen and minor ailments, remains the betting favorite and focuses on maintaining his competitive edge.

Returning from a wrist surgery, Jordan Spieth is also in the spotlight. Known for his history at Augusta, he is eager to reestablish his presence. As the tournament begins with ceremonial tee shots from legends like Jack Nicklaus, competitors must be ready, with each hole at Augusta offering its own unique challenge.

