Zhao Yong Takes the Helm: Leading China's Women Volleyball to Olympic Glory

Zhao Yong is appointed head coach of China’s women's volleyball team. Known for resilience and team management, he aims to reclaim Olympic success in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Previously, he led victories at the World University Games and the U-17 World Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:28 IST
  • China

The Chinese women's volleyball team has a new leader as Zhao Yong steps into the role of head coach, with an ambitious goal of bringing the team back to Olympic podiums by the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

China, which once dominated the sport with Olympic golds in 1984, 2004, and 2016, finished fifth in Paris last year. Zhao's appointment brings hope for renewed success, as his background as a former men's international player and recent coaching achievements suggest a promising future for the team.

Zhao's track record includes guiding China's women to the World University Games gold and piloting the girls' U-17 team to a world championship victory in Peru. His expertise in management, discipline in training, and mental composure are seen as his main strengths by authorities like Lai Yawen, head of volleyball at China's General Administration of Sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

