Bangladesh Crushes Thailand with Commanding 178-Run World Cup Qualifier Victory

Bangladesh kicked off their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 campaign with a resounding victory, overpowering Thailand by 178 runs. The highlight was Captain Nigar Sultana Joty's stellar century, which set the stage for a decisive outcome. Bowlers Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus delivered standout performances, each securing five-wicket hauls.

Thailand, under the leadership of Naruemol Chaiwai, elected to field after winning the toss. Initially steady in their pursuit, Thailand's innings faltered when Fahima Khatun claimed the wicket of Chanida Sutthiruang during the powerplay. The disruption proved costly as Bangladesh's bowlers swiftly dismantled any potential for substantial partnerships.

Khatun's further breakthroughs in Thailand's upper order, followed by Jannatul Ferdus's double strike in the 20th over, left Thailand reeling at 65/5. The pair's relentless attack saw Thailand bowled out for 93, sealing Bangladesh's impressive win. The dominant victory propels Bangladesh to the top of the standings as they next face Ireland in Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)