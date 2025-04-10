Play for Dilli: Transforming Indian Pickleball Talent

Left Menu

Dilli Dillwale launches 'Play for Dilli', an innovative yearlong program aimed at scouting and developing Indian pickleball talent. Open to athletes aged 14 and above, it allows nationwide participation through social media. The initiative emphasizes accessibility and inclusivity, breaking geographic and social barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An novel initiative in the Indian sports landscape, 'Play for Dilli' by Dilli Dillwale is making waves across the nation. Announced on April 10, 2025, this program is a pioneering effort in pickleball to discover and nurture fresh talent from every corner of India through remote and accessible means.

The program is open to players aged 14 and above and is designed to be remote-first and inclusive. Athletes from varying backgrounds can showcase their skills via video submissions on platforms like Instagram, allowing them to gain national recognition without travel. This approach is reshaping the talent discovery process in sports by focusing on skill rather than resources.

Leaders of Dilli Dillwale, including Ankiti Bose and Rohan Gavaskar, emphasize the importance of inclusivity and opportunity in building a team that represents India. The mechanics of the program include online submissions and regular evaluations, providing top-performing players with coaching and trial opportunities. This initiative is set to enhance the visibility of pickleball, creating vast opportunities and leading to a more diverse player roster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

