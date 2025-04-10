Odisha's Grassroots Sports Revolution: Stadiums in Every Block

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans for a statewide initiative to build stadiums in all 314 blocks, aimed at bolstering sports infrastructure from the grassroots up.

With an allocation of over Rs 4,000 crore, the program will see the construction of stadiums at the village, block, and district levels. Each block's stadium will occupy 8 to 10 acres, designed to accommodate sports such as cricket, hockey, football, and traditional games like Kho Kho and Kabaddi.

This announcement was made during the 39th National Sub Junior (Boys) Handball Championship in Keonjhar. Majhi also attended local events to foster community engagement with sports.

