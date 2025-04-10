Left Menu

Odisha's Grassroots Sports Revolution: Stadiums in Every Block

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a major initiative to construct stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state, enhancing grassroots sports infrastructure. Over Rs 4,000 crore is allocated for various level stadiums. The initiative aims to promote a wide range of sports and attract young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:25 IST
Odisha's Grassroots Sports Revolution: Stadiums in Every Block
Odisha Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed plans for a statewide initiative to build stadiums in all 314 blocks, aimed at bolstering sports infrastructure from the grassroots up.

With an allocation of over Rs 4,000 crore, the program will see the construction of stadiums at the village, block, and district levels. Each block's stadium will occupy 8 to 10 acres, designed to accommodate sports such as cricket, hockey, football, and traditional games like Kho Kho and Kabaddi.

This announcement was made during the 39th National Sub Junior (Boys) Handball Championship in Keonjhar. Majhi also attended local events to foster community engagement with sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025