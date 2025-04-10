Left Menu

FIVB Enhances Leadership Team with Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden

Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden have been appointed to the FIVB Board for the 2024-2028 Olympic cycle. Their inclusion aims to bring new perspectives and enhance diversity in the organization, combining business acumen and athlete representation.

FIVB Enhances Leadership Team with Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden
Isha Ambani (Photo/ FIVB). Image Credit: ANI
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has announced the appointment of Isha Ambani and Louise Bawden to its prestigious Board of Administration for the 2024-2028 Olympic cycle. This strategic move is set to infuse the organization with fresh perspectives, leveraging Ambani's business acumen and Bawden's robust athlete representation.

According to Article 2.4.1.5 of the FIVB Constitution, the President is authorized to appoint up to four additional board members, paving the way for broader perspectives and an enhanced focus on diversity. Isha Ambani joins as the member representing the gender-in-minority category. As a leading figure in Reliance Industries Limited, her efforts in major digital and e-commerce ventures have solidified her status as a formidable leader.

Ambani's role extends beyond business as she spearheads initiatives for diversity and inclusion at Reliance, advocating for women's empowerment in the workplace. On the other hand, Louise Bawden brings a wealth of experience as a three-time Olympian and the current President of the FIVB Athletes' Commission. Elected by her peers, Bawden's distinguished career in both indoor and beach volleyball equips her to advocate effectively for athletes, adding a crucial dimension to the Board's discussions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

