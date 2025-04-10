Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer Discusses KKR's Mindset Ahead of CSK Clash

KKR's vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer emphasizes their strategic mindset ahead of the IPL match against CSK. Despite a close loss to LSG, KKR remains focused on adapting to all conditions. Iyer highlights the importance of preparation and mindset over playing conditions in their quest for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:58 IST
Venkatesh Iyer Discusses KKR's Mindset Ahead of CSK Clash
Venkatesh Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, stressed the importance of a strategic mindset over playing conditions as his team prepares to face the Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL clash.

Despite a narrow four-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match at Eden Gardens, KKR aims to bounce back against a struggling CSK. Iyer articulated that the team's focus remains on excelling in all scenarios, rather than worrying about specific pitch conditions. He addressed whether the Chennai pitch would favor Varun Chakravarthy and other spinners, stating, ''We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about.''

Highlighting the significance of a winning mindset, Iyer mentioned that good team combinations in various conditions are crucial to becoming champions. Reiterating his commitment, he said, ''I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025