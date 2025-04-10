Venkatesh Iyer Discusses KKR's Mindset Ahead of CSK Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' vice-captain, Venkatesh Iyer, stressed the importance of a strategic mindset over playing conditions as his team prepares to face the Chennai Super Kings in their next IPL clash.

Despite a narrow four-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match at Eden Gardens, KKR aims to bounce back against a struggling CSK. Iyer articulated that the team's focus remains on excelling in all scenarios, rather than worrying about specific pitch conditions. He addressed whether the Chennai pitch would favor Varun Chakravarthy and other spinners, stating, ''We prepare ourselves for good conditions of cricket, and that's what professional sport is about.''

Highlighting the significance of a winning mindset, Iyer mentioned that good team combinations in various conditions are crucial to becoming champions. Reiterating his commitment, he said, ''I am at my best when my mindset for the game is right.''

(With inputs from agencies.)