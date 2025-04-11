End of an Era: Peter Burling's Departure from Team New Zealand

In a surprising twist, Team New Zealand and celebrated skipper Peter Burling have officially parted ways. The end of their collaboration follows failed contract negotiations, a fact confirmed by team boss Grant Dalton who described the situation as a "sad day."

Since securing a third consecutive America's Cup win last year, Burling and the team had been in talks to solidify their future endeavors. However, their inability to align on terms has prompted this separation. Dalton expressed a need for certainty as the team gears up for the next competition cycle, only two years away.

Burling, who has been an integral part of New Zealand's sailing achievements, now turns his focus to other ventures, including co-leading the Black Foils team in SailGP. The renowned skipper took to a Team NZ statement to express pride and gratitude for the past achievements while showing a willingness to explore new horizons.

(With inputs from agencies.)