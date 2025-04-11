Left Menu

Unexpected Relief at the Masters: Jose Luis Ballester's Memorable Moment

US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester made headlines at the Masters by choosing an unconventional spot for relief. Caught without a restroom near the 13th hole, he turned to Rae's Creek, earning applause from the audience. Despite the unusual situation, Ballester found humor in the moment and remained unfazed.

Updated: 11-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:11 IST
In a memorable moment at the Masters, US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester found himself in an unusual predicament. The 21-year-old golfer from Spain was desperate for a restroom while playing the par-5 13th hole.

With his playing partner Justin Thomas dealing with a shot in the azalea bushes, Ballester decided to discreetly relieve himself in Rae's Creek. His actions didn't go unnoticed; the crowd responded with a round of applause, highlighting the incident.

Ballester, who is participating in his first Masters, later remarked that he wasn't embarrassed by the situation and would do the same thing again if needed. His humor and composure added a unique story to this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

