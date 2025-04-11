Nick Dunlap's Shocking 18-Over Par at Masters: A Challenging Day on the Greens

Nick Dunlap stumbled into Masters history on Thursday, posting a disheartening 18-over 90, marking him as the first under-38 player to not break 90 at the tournament in over a decade. This stark contrast follows his impressive performance as the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991.

Despite the setback, Dunlap's determination was evident as he remained supportive of his fellow players, even amidst his struggles. Exit interviews captured his peers praising his attitude and potential to bounce back. Notably, Dunlap's day saw distressing moments, including a series of troublesome shots that unraveled his scorecard.

While challenging, this setback doesn't overshadow Dunlap's promising career. A strong performance on Friday could make him the record-holder for the biggest round-to-round score improvement in Masters history, highlighting the resilience needed in professional golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)