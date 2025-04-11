Left Menu

Nick Dunlap's Shocking 18-Over Par at Masters: A Challenging Day on the Greens

Nick Dunlap experienced a historically difficult day at the Masters, shooting an 18-over 90, becoming the first player in decades to fail to break 90 at the event. Despite recent professional successes, Dunlap's game unraveled, but there's potential for a record turnaround in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:19 IST
Nick Dunlap
  • Country:
  • United States

Nick Dunlap stumbled into Masters history on Thursday, posting a disheartening 18-over 90, marking him as the first under-38 player to not break 90 at the tournament in over a decade. This stark contrast follows his impressive performance as the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991.

Despite the setback, Dunlap's determination was evident as he remained supportive of his fellow players, even amidst his struggles. Exit interviews captured his peers praising his attitude and potential to bounce back. Notably, Dunlap's day saw distressing moments, including a series of troublesome shots that unraveled his scorecard.

While challenging, this setback doesn't overshadow Dunlap's promising career. A strong performance on Friday could make him the record-holder for the biggest round-to-round score improvement in Masters history, highlighting the resilience needed in professional golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

