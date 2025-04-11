Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Signs Extension with Liverpool: A Future Filled with Trophies

Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah has confirmed his commitment to the club by signing a contract extension, quelling the uncertainty surrounding his future. Salah expressed excitement about staying with the team and aims to win more trophies, believing the club's current stature will help achieve that goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:05 IST
Mohamed Salah Signs Extension with Liverpool: A Future Filled with Trophies
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's revered forward Mohamed Salah has put an end to prolonged speculation about his future by penning a contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League giants announced.

The Egyptian star, who has been with the club since his 2017 transfer from AS Roma, was poised to leave for free this summer with his previous contract due to expire. Reports suggest Salah agreed to a two-year extension, though the club has yet to confirm the duration.

In a statement, Salah expressed his excitement, stating, "We have a great team now. I signed because I believe in our potential to win more trophies." He extended his gratitude to fans, promising to strive for further success during his time at Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025