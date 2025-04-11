Mohamed Salah Signs Extension with Liverpool: A Future Filled with Trophies

Liverpool's revered forward Mohamed Salah has put an end to prolonged speculation about his future by penning a contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League giants announced.

The Egyptian star, who has been with the club since his 2017 transfer from AS Roma, was poised to leave for free this summer with his previous contract due to expire. Reports suggest Salah agreed to a two-year extension, though the club has yet to confirm the duration.

In a statement, Salah expressed his excitement, stating, "We have a great team now. I signed because I believe in our potential to win more trophies." He extended his gratitude to fans, promising to strive for further success during his time at Liverpool.

