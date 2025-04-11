Rivals Clash: Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to Ignite Rivalry at London Athletics Meet

Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to race against British world champion Josh Kerr in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the London Athletics Meet this July. Organized by British Athletics, the event will see these two world-class athletes reignite their evolving rivalry.

This competition marks the first time that Ingebrigtsen and Kerr will face each other on British soil, following their previous showdown in Budapest. The meeting will test Ingebrigtsen's confidence after he referred to Kerr as 'just the next guy' and claimed he could outpace him 'blindfolded'.

Part of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, the London contest forms one of 15 global track and field events. It will be pivotal for both athletes, with Ingebrigtsen aiming for global gold and Kerr focused on defending his world title in Tokyo.

