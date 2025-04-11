Left Menu

Rivals Clash: Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to Ignite Rivalry at London Athletics Meet

Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and British world champion Josh Kerr will race at the London Athletics Meet, rekindling their rivalry. The event, part of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, marks their first face-off on British soil since Budapest. Both athletes aim for victories to bolster their legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:06 IST
Rivals Clash: Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to Ignite Rivalry at London Athletics Meet
athletes

Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to race against British world champion Josh Kerr in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the London Athletics Meet this July. Organized by British Athletics, the event will see these two world-class athletes reignite their evolving rivalry.

This competition marks the first time that Ingebrigtsen and Kerr will face each other on British soil, following their previous showdown in Budapest. The meeting will test Ingebrigtsen's confidence after he referred to Kerr as 'just the next guy' and claimed he could outpace him 'blindfolded'.

Part of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, the London contest forms one of 15 global track and field events. It will be pivotal for both athletes, with Ingebrigtsen aiming for global gold and Kerr focused on defending his world title in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025