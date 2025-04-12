Left Menu

The Final Masters: Langer and Couples Bid Farewell at Augusta

Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples, two iconic golfers, reflected on their storied careers after nearly making the cut at the Masters. Langer played his final Masters, receiving standing ovations and expressing gratitude for decades of memories at Augusta National. Couples also reflected on his own Masters journey and his plans to compete again next year.

More than three decades ago, Fred Couples assisted Bernhard Langer in slipping into the illustrious green jacket at the Masters. On a recent Friday, both legends nearly made the cut.

Langer's 41st and final Masters highlighted his enduring skill as he strode through Augusta National. Despite his aspirations, a crucial shot at the 15th hole led to a double bogey, and he missed the cut by a narrow margin.

Fred Couples, another veteran, also narrowly fell short of the cut. Both men remain iconic figures at Augusta, where Langer's career concluded, and Couples plans to make another attempt next year.

