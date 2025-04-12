Left Menu

Scandal on the Pitch: Soccer Stars Caught in Italian Betting Probe

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie and 12 other soccer players are under investigation in Italy for illegal online betting activities. This probe, initiated by Milan prosecutors, follows evidence shared by Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli, both of whom have served bans for similar offenses.

  • Italy

In a new betting scandal, U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie is among 13 soccer stars being scrutinized for illegal online betting in Italy. Reports reveal that Milan prosecutors have launched an investigation after evidence was provided by two players already penalized for gambling-related offenses.

Juventus's Nicolò Fagioli and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, both previously suspended for betting activities, are central to this investigation. They faced extensive bans last season, having agreed to plea deals that included undergoing therapy for gambling addictions.

Additional names surfaced during the probe, including McKennie, Junior Firpo, and others from Serie A. While they reportedly did not bet on soccer, they are accused of using illegal platforms for other sports betting, potentially facing fines from Italian authorities.

